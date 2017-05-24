Fiji Time: 5:12 PM on Wednesday 24 May

$500k bridge upgrade project

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

THE Vesidrua bridge will soon be upgraded to accommodate two lanes, catering for vehicles on the Savusavu-Labasa highway.

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the upgrade would cost $500,000 and would include maintenance of the bridge which is more than 30 years old.

"Maintenance works will include cleaning and repairing the deck, railings, piers and beams," he said.

"The FRA intends to replace the bridge deck with a two lane modular bridge this calendar year.

"This will include the setting up of a temporary bypass bridge which will also be used during the replacement project."

Mr Hutchinson said work on the bridge would take at least four months.

"The scope of works will include the bypass bridge installation," he said.

"Considering the bridge itself will not be closed for this period of time it would take time for us to carry out work, lease allow our contractor the room to safely carry on with the maintenance works and use the bypass which will be set up by the FRA."

Earlier, villagers had voiced their concern on the condition for the bridge saying that it is not worthy for vehicles since planks on the bridge were detached from the bridge making it a hazard for vehicles.

Meanwhile, the authority's program manager bridges and jetties Nixon Toremana had also said the bridge was listed as one of the nine that was highlighted in the budget announcement last year as needing critical repairs.








