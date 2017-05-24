$165m cost increase for highway relocation

/ Front page / News

THE relocation of underground water pipes and overhead electricity lines caused the cost of the four-lane highway from Nadi Airport to Wailoaloa Junction to increase to $165 million.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar told parliament yesterday that the project was one of the most succesful infrastructural update programs ever undertaken in Fiji.

"Madam Speaker, I am able to advise the House that the cost of the completion will be around $165m.

"This has been due to the relocation of water pipes, electricity cables and telecommunication cables.

"The intention was to avoid further unnecessary cost with the relocation."

Opposition member, Samuela Vunivalu had questioned Mr Kumar on whether the relocations were the reason behind the increased cost.

National Federation Party MP Prem Singh also asked why there was a substantial variation between the original contract price of around $66m for six kilometres of road.

However Mr Bala said the cost quoted by Mr Singh was incorrect and when asked by Mr Singh for the correct initial cost, was told to "go and search for it".

In the 2014 Corporate Plan, the Vat Inclusive Price noted for the project was $80.62m while the 2015 Corporate Plan listed $55.4m for the project.

The four-lane highway upgrade was part of the $200m Nadi and Suva road upgrading project.