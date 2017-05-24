A-G: 'No factual basis'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mikaele Leawere at parliament on Monday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

ECONOMY Minister, Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum has strongly refuted claims that Government is campaigning through their budget consultations.

He made the comments after Shadow Minister for Education, Mikaele Leawere, said politicians were campaigning in schools under the guise of budget consultations.

In his response, Mr Sayed- Khaiyum said this was false information and demanded Mr Leawere substantiate his claims.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum interjected on a Point of Order and questioned Mr Leawere on what basis he was making his claims.

"I'll ask him to withdraw that because there is no factual basis to what he has said," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said. Mr Leawere later withdrew his statement after Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ruveni Nadalo asked him to.