Rabuka not happy

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed disappointment at recent comments made by Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

At budget consultations last week Mr Sayed- Khaiyum informed students that past politicians of Cakaudrove have failed to do their part in developing good roads.

He said this while speaking to students at Monfort Technical Institute in Savusavu.

Mr Rabuka described the comments as misleading and mischievous.

"The Attorney-General is now desperately blaming previous governments, because he cannot answer properly when students ask questions," he claimed.

Mr Rabuka claimed the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum had controlled Fiji for the past 11 years since the 2006 coup.

"Instead of promoting FijiFirst Party achievements, it is sad that Mr Sayed-Khaiyum is now resorting to blaming previous governments," he said.

"Mr Sayed-Khaiyum would like us to believe that he is not a politician, yet here he is blaming his predecessors for his own government's failures, the classic move of a politician desperate to hold on to power."

Mr Rabuka claimed that Mr Sayed-Khaiyum assumed that in boasting about tar-sealing a gravel road, people would not remember that it was a previous government that constructed the gravel road.

"Mr Sayed-Khaiyum should know better than to treat our people in this way," he said.

"For his information, he was speaking at the Monfort Centre which was built during my Soqosoqo Vakavulewa ni Taukei (SVT) Government through aid funding and equipped by the Fiji Government Ministry of Education while Taufa Vakatale was Minister for Education, and that the Montfort centre is accessed by a tarsealed road also built during the time of the SVT Government when Ratu Inoke Kubuabola was Minister for Infrastructure."

Mr Rabuka claimed that the airport to Nacavanadi road on the Buca Bay Rd along Hibiscus Highway was also tarsealed during the SVT time.

"The Nacavanadi and Matakunea Rd was next on the Program (FRUP-Fiji Roads Upgrading Program) but our successors took time," he said.