Ministry welcomes Sabha's involvement, says Burchell

+ Enlarge this image The Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji youth group during a clean-up program at Nadawa in Nasinu earlier this month. Picture: Supplied

THE Ministry of Youth and Sports have welcomed the involvement of the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji in establishing a youth group in Suva.

The permanent secretary for the Ministry Alison Burchell said the Ministry, through its divisional offices, would be available to assist and support these newly established groups.

"The ministry will also work with these and other youth groups to provide training opportunities as extending our support to urban youth are a priority," Ms Burchell said. She said the ministry encouraged the youth groups to ensure that they were fully inclusive of women and persons with disabilities.

"The Ministry will work with the youth groups to ensure that they are active and provide support where requested to do so," she said. " Our budget will cover an increase in the number of youth groups and the activity levels of such youth groups are important to enable us to determine the support and therefore budget required."

She highlighted that the mandate of the ministry was to support young people to gain skills to enable them either to go back to school, to go to a tertiary, vocational centre or to operate their own businesses.

"This is important for the Fijian economy and with cooperation from other ministries, we are confident of meeting the needs of our young people,"

Meanwhile Sabha National Secretary, Virendra Lal said the organisation was in the process of reactivating youth wings at its 26 branches Fiji-wide.