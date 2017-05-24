MOU on service delivery

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FNU development officer Komal Kumar (left) helps acting principal of the Vanuatu Institute of Technology (VIT) Jack Takalo (centre) and vice chancellor of FNY Professor Nigel Healey during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding at Nasinu campus ye

IN a bid to strengthen governance, service quality and delivery in towns and cities around the country, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed yesterday in Suva.

The MOU was signed between the Fijian Government and the Commonwealth Local Government Forum (CLGF) Pacific.

Minister for Local Government, Parveen Kumar said under the MOU, multiple programs that supported leadership, policy and strategic guidance would be rolled out through the partnership.

"This partnership will also support effective co-ordination of service delivery, richly enhancing the quality of services and benefits provided to Fijians in our towns and cities," Mr Kumar said.

"Some of these benefits also include more efficient use of resources and improved networks and relationships."

Mr Kumar said the MOU would build stronger resilience among Fijians in our towns and cities.

CLGF director Karibaiti Taoaba said the organisation's mandate was to assist member countries to improve quality of life for communities, through improved good governance and improved service deliveries for local governments.

"The signing of this MOU will be one big step for the CLGF. We will be working together to strengthen the partnership. We also agree with the ministry to explore options for enhancing co-operation at national, local and sub-national level to improve local governance and service delivery in Fiji," she said.