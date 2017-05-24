Burney sums up

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Josua Colanaudolu outside court yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

DIRECTOR of Public Prosecution lawyer Lee Burney yesterday told assessors in a rape and murder trial that in a rape case, victims relive violation of the most intimate kind.

During his closing submissions in the case against Josua Colanaudolu, 30, Mr Burney told assessors they had witnessed cruelty close up.

The case is being heard before the High Court in Suva by Justice Salesi Temo.

Mr Colanaudolu is accused of four counts of abduction, six counts of rape, one count of murder and another of indecently annoying a female.

He is alleged to have committed the offences on four girls including a 14-year-old girl whose body was found by the beachside at Deuba on the morning of March 14, last year.

Mr Burney told the assessors that the three State witnesses who are claiming they were raped by Mr Colanaudolu, had to relive horrendous experiences from years ago.

He said the three women spoke up for themselves and spoke the truth.

Mr Burney said the 14-year-old girl is not present to share her experience because her life was brutally taken by Mr Colanaudolu to satisfy his sexual lust. He told the assessors, Mr Colanaudolu knew exactly what he was doing and lied to the assessors throughout the trial.

"The accused has lied to you throughout this trial. Lied to you about police mistreating him and lied to you about not leaving his home the night of the incident. He was clearly lying," Mr Burney said.

However, Legal Aid lawyer Michael Fesaitu, who is representing Mr Colanaudolu, told the assessors his client is innocent.

He said his client was sleeping at his home on the night of the murder.

Mr Fesaitu said the prosecution did not dispute that Mr Colanaudolu was working the night before the alleged incident happened (March 12) and spent the next morning consuming alcohol.

He said if the 14-year-old girl had not died, the three rape allegations would not have "popped up". Justice Temo will sum up the case this afternoon.