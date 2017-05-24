Fiji Time: 5:12 PM on Wednesday 24 May

Man gets two years in jail for financial deception

Mere Naleba
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

A MAN who pleaded guilty to two counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception was handed two years imprisonment for each count yesterday.

The man, Taniela Samutitoga had posed as a travel agent and on two separate occassions was paid $1800 and $200 by a Jovilisi Koroi to process his visa application to work in Australia.

Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage, in sentencing Samutitoga, said he closed his office after receiving money from Mr Koroi in order to remain unexposed to Mr Koroi and the law.

The Court heard on two separate occasions, Mr Koroi paid $1800 and $200 cash to Samutitoga who was working at Day to Day Travel Agent to process his visa application to work in Australia.

The summary of facts stated on January 15, 2015 Mr Koroi paid $1800 to Samutitoga to arrange for his visa to Australia.

Again on January 25, of the same year, Samutitoga received $200 cash from Mr Koroi.

Mr Koroi waited for sometime and when he didn't receive any word from Samutitoga regarding his visa application, made several calls to Day to Day Travel Agent which were never answered.

When Mr Koroi visited the Travel Agency office, he found the office was no longer located at the same place.

Mr Liyanage said Samutitoga's sentence cannot be suspended because he made no attempts to return the money to Mr Koroi.

The prison term is to be served concurrently, with a non-parole period of 18 months.

Samutitoga has 28 days to appeal his sentence.








