Weather office warns people to 'remain alert'

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

PEOPLE in the Eastern parts of Vanua Levu, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups have been requested to remain cautious for the next two days despite cancellations of heavy rain alerts.

Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar said while rain and strong winds have gradually eased for the Western Division, the same was not expected for other parts of the country.

"It is best that people remain alert," he said.

"I think most in the Western Division would have experienced rain easing today but it's safe to say for other parts of the country, they need to remain alert. This weather is expected to be cleared by Thursday (tomorrow)."

Yesterday, a trough of low pressure was located over the Koro Sea, affecting the Eastern parts of Vanua Levu, Lomaiviti and the whole of the Lau Group.

Mariners have been cautioned to exercise safety while at sea as strong winds were expected to prevail.








