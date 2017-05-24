Fiji Time: 5:11 PM on Wednesday 24 May

PM strongly condemns explosion in Manchester

Tevita Vuibau
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

PRIME Minister of Fiji Voreqe Bainimarama has sent condolences to the British Prime Minister Theresa May after yesterday's terrorist attack in Manchester.

The attack occurred at the Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert and left 22 dead and 59 injured.

"To target innocent young people attending a concert is an especially terrible crime. And the thoughts and prayers of every Fijian are with the families of the victims and those who have been injured. It is a matter of profound regret that this is the second time this year that I have had cause to send you such a message after the attack on your Houses of Parliament in March.

"I repeat that Fiji stands shoulder to shoulder with the United Kingdom in our determination to defeat the terrorist threat. Our warm friendship is rooted not only in our historical ties but in our shared values. And we stand ready to support you in any way we can."








