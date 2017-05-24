Fiji Time: 5:11 PM on Wednesday 24 May

Walkway to benefit students

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

STUDENTS of Nadroga Sangam School now have the benefit of using a walkway built to protect them from rain and the scorching heat after the completion and official handover of the walkway by Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa.

The walkway cost $35,000 to construct.

The funds were raised through the resort's Natadola Magical tour project and where guests paid school visits and made contributions both in cash and kind.

Resort manager Francis Lee said they were grateful for the efforts of those who made the construction of the walkway possible.

"We have been operating the program for a long time — for the past seven years to be exact," he said

"This would not have been possible if it wasn't for the contributions of guests.

"The resort had contributed too but most of this has been through donations by those that joined our Natadola Magical tour.

He added they would continue to work closely with neighbouring communities and schools to assist them in any way possible.

'I am being told that they want to build a kindergarten. It's an ambitious project but we will see how best we can help"

School headteacher Dharam Singh said wet weather had prevented them from completing another phase of the walkway.

"This is a great occasion for the school and we thank Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa for making this possible," he said.








