Cooking classes for special kids

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa's pastry chef and team took time out yesterday to teach home economics students, of Sigatoka School for Special Education, the basics of the profession.

The initiative was part of the resort's Embrace project, a care for people project where they contribute back to the community.

The resort's pastry team contributed ingredients to the school that would help them bake pastries for the River Side Fair scheduled for Saturday in Sigatoka.

The River Side Fair is also a fundraiser initiative by the resort to raise funds for a four-wheel drive that would help the school in their outreach programs.

Resort corporate social responsibility manager Mereoni Mataika said the special education students possessed a lot of talent and all they needed was the right support.

"The baking classes target the senior home economics girls on how they can enhance their skills so that can be useful for when they grow up," she said.

School headteacher Asenaca Sukanatabua said they were grateful for the continued assistance from the resort.

"Thank you once again for always advocating for our school," she said.

"You have begun from day one and you have continued and I hope you will still continue and hopefully by the end of my term the children would have learnt so much and I hope to see them one day working at a hotel like Shangri-La."








