Carnival designed to empower youths

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

A WEST Youth Carnival designed to empower youths from rural communities to become better leaders will be held in Lautoka next month.

The carnival is the first of its kind to be held in the Western Division and brings together youth representatives from the three provinces of Nadroga, Ra and Ba.

Carnival organising committee chairman Josaia Loloma said they hoped to provide a platform for youths to raise their concerns on issues they faced in their respective communities.

Nine contestants will be vying for the title Miss Youth West Carnival, held on June 17-21 at the Carnival Grounds in Lautoka.

"The motive of this is to give young people a platform where they are able to voice their issues and also involve them in character building workshops where we can build better leaders for tomorrow," he said.

"We want the youths to take ownership of the programs available during this week long carnival.

"There will be representatives from respective provincial and district youth council groups that will also be part of activities during the carnival.

"This way we have people youths can relate to as well as be part of diversified programs."

He added representatives from the Lomaiviti Youth Provincial Council would also be part of the event.

"While this carnival is for the West we are not restricting youth leaders from other provinces from participating.

"This is for all youths and everyone in support of the initiative are welcome."








