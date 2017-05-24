Fiji Time: 5:12 PM on Wednesday 24 May

Tui Nadi title dispute

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

RATU Kaliova Dawai Nawaqa of Narewa Village is challenging Ratu Navuniuci for the chiefly title of Tui Nadi.

He claims he is the rightful title holder and has expressed concern over the process after the iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission formally registered Ratu Navuniuci as the Tui Nadi last month.

Ratu Kaliova claims the vanua was not consulted nor was there any discussion held with respective clans on who would be best suited for the role.

He said they had visited representatives from the commission to investigate the issue.

Commission chairman Ratu Vananalagi Vesikula said they were yet to receive any formal documents from Ratu Kaliova pertaining to the dispute.

"I have yet to receive any documents in light of the issue," he said.

"For these kind of issues we request that the proper procedures be followed.

"If he is to challenge the position he needs to contact the Provincial Council office, submit appropriate documents to the Roko, who will then direct the documents to us.

"Once we have received these, then only can we begin an enquiry into the matter."








