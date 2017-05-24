500-acre land offer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rt Ilisaniti. Picture: FILE

ANOTHER landowning unit in Macuata has offered 500 acres of its land for cane farming.

The mataqali (landowning unit) Sinu of the village of Sogobiau in Nadogo District yesterday met Fiji Sugar Corporation officials to confirm discussions of the joint venture.

Head of the chiefy mataqali, Ratu Ilisaniti Malodali, described the opportunity as the way forward for his people.

He said it was time his people supported Government in reviving the sugar industry.

With the high number of leases that expired in his district about two decades ago, Ratu Ilisaniti said they felt the impact after farmers moved out.

"Businesses dropped, shops closed, our population dropped and everyone suffered in Nadogo, so we will work with the Bainimarama Government to revive this district because they have brought a lot of developments to us," he said. "This joint venture with FSC is Government-supported and other landowning units in the North have reaped good income for their mataqali members. I want the same for my people and that is why we will give FSC our land so they can train our people to run farming businesses on their own land."

The officials met the traditional leaders at Sogobiau Village yesterday.

Ratu Ilisaniti said necessary procedures have started with the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

"We have a total of 9000 acres of land in our district and only 2000 acres is being leased," he said.

"So we are giving FSC 500 acres to plant cane and this is a joint venture between our mataqali and FSC.

"We will, under the supervision and guidance of FSC, start clearing and planting cane this year by October so we can harvest next year."

The new initiative, Ratu Ilisaniti said, would benefit his people greatly.

"It's for our future generation and their children, so we will work with Government to revive the sugar industry in my district of Nadogo."

FSC North manager Karia Christopher said they had similar partnerships with landowners around Macuata.

"This program has not just benefitted a lot of landowners, but faith-based groups who have worked on cane farms under this program and earned an income that has empowered them financially," he said.

Landowners joined efforts by FSC to cultivate idle land into cash revenue.