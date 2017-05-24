Fiji Time: 5:11 PM on Wednesday 24 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Study to determine pearl deaths

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

MAJOR pearl producer J Hunter Pearls is conducting further tests to determine whether deaths of pearls in waters around the Savusavu area were a result of climate change.

The company's nursery manager, Rynae Lanyon, said earlier tests done where they were producing pearls in Savusavu confirmed the pearl deaths did not result from poisoning or the contents of the water in the area.

Ms Lanyon said the owner of the company, Justin Hunter, continued to invest more on research to determine the cause of these pearl deaths.

Responding to questions whether deaths were in any away related to climate change, Ms Lanyon said chances were high.

"However, we have to confirm this yet and it is still early to say whether climate change has a direct effect on these pearl deaths," she said.

"Mr Hunter is implementing studies on the food cycle of the oysters. Initial tests to consider whether the deaths were related to poisoning or water content had been negative."

Ms Lanyon said they were working closely with the Department of Fisheries in the North to carry out research.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65560.6366
JPY 54.861251.8612
GBP 0.37300.3650
EUR 0.43390.4219
NZD 0.69890.6659
AUD 0.65210.6271
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man wants house back
  2. Pillar of strength
  3. Minister withdraws comment
  4. Mystery chests, villagers warned
  5. Henry's debt to mum
  6. 500-acre land offer
  7. Tui Nadi title dispute
  8. Minister flays MP's claims
  9. No pay rise for specials
  10. Complementary readership

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  6. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  7. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  8. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  9. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)