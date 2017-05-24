Study to determine pearl deaths

/ Front page / News

MAJOR pearl producer J Hunter Pearls is conducting further tests to determine whether deaths of pearls in waters around the Savusavu area were a result of climate change.

The company's nursery manager, Rynae Lanyon, said earlier tests done where they were producing pearls in Savusavu confirmed the pearl deaths did not result from poisoning or the contents of the water in the area.

Ms Lanyon said the owner of the company, Justin Hunter, continued to invest more on research to determine the cause of these pearl deaths.

Responding to questions whether deaths were in any away related to climate change, Ms Lanyon said chances were high.

"However, we have to confirm this yet and it is still early to say whether climate change has a direct effect on these pearl deaths," she said.

"Mr Hunter is implementing studies on the food cycle of the oysters. Initial tests to consider whether the deaths were related to poisoning or water content had been negative."

Ms Lanyon said they were working closely with the Department of Fisheries in the North to carry out research.