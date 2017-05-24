Global recognition for Savusavu jewel

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A group of pearl buyers from markets in Northern Europe enjoy a lively meke performance during their educational tour in Savusavu to learn about J Hunter Pearls. Picture: SUPPLIED

CONSIDERED the cradle of fashion and trends, Northern Europe is slowly opening up its markets to recognise the rare coloured pearls produced locally by Savusavu's J Hunter Pearls.

This was confirmed by selective international buyers of the local brand who gathered in Savusavu this week to get first-hand information on production of the pearls.

Maya Sulger Gold & Platin AG representatives from Switzerland, Manuela Jharstorfer and Andreas Hoerschelman, said this year alone they ordered 150 loose pearls and five to 10 strands of the jewel from J Hunter Pearls.

Mr Hoerschelman said something that made the company's products different from the rest of the pearls sold internationally was the colours of the pearls.

"As jewellers we know the Fiji colours which are peculiar and stand out from the rest of the pearls, even the Tahitian ones because you can tell them apart," he said.

"Being part of this trip, learning of the efforts put into producing the jewels and meeting members of the community who are part of this beautiful story is just amazing.

"It gives us marketers something to tell our customers, at the same time appreciating the jewel because of the story tied to it."

Ms Jharstorfer said people needed to know about the beautiful story that has become the brand of the Fijian Pearl.

Meanwhile, German marketing agent Jorg Gellner said J Hunter Pearls was breaking ground in the German, Austrian, Swiss and Scandinavian markets.

"What makes the Fijian pearl produced by J Hunter Pearls different from the other pearls in the world is the different hues of this pearls, which makes them stand apart," he said. "We normally make finished pearls and loose ones that are sold to goldsmiths."

Mr Gellner said being in Savusavu was a beautiful experience for international buyers of J Hunter Pearls products because it taught them to appreciate the unique story behind the pearl.

Meanwhile, the company's office manager Odette Hazelman said one of the most sought after pearl colours they produced was the Fijian Gold pearl.

Owner of J Hunter Pearls, Justin Hunter, acknowledged the support of export partner Ratu Jone Maivalili.

Mr Hunter said the exposure of the brand name overseas would benefit tourism in Fiji.