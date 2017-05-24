Minister flays MP's claims

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kumar . Picture: FILE

MINISTER for Local Government, Environment and Housing, Parveen Kumar has labelled comments made by Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula as untruthful.

In his response to a ministerial statement by Mr Kumar in Parliament yesterday, Mr Nawaikula claimed the permanent secretary for Housing, Joshua Wycliffe, allegedly admitted that Mr Kumar abused money allocated for the First Home Buyers Policy.

Mr Kumar interjected on a Point Of Order and said Mr Nawaikula had made very serious allegations of abuse that he took as an offence.

Mr Nawaikula, however, further claimed the director housing allegedly admitted that a sum of $5million that should have gone to the same policy was abused again.

"It has gone to the Lagilagi (Housing Settlement). This is now under investigation by FICAC," Mr Nawaikula said.

"Out of the 120 families living there, at least 20 do not qualify. FICAC has opened a file to investigate the finances."

Outside Parliament yesterday, Mr Kumar said what Mr Nawaikula talked about was different from what was being discussed in Parliament.

"There is no truth in Honourable Nawaikula's statement. He is talking about something totally different. He is talking about PCN when here we are talking about Ministry of Housing when in fact here we are talking about two different entities," Mr Kumar said.

"I don't know where he got the information that FICAC is investigating.

Meanwhile, Mr Kumar yesterday confirmed that 77 households that were victims of fires had been assisted by Government and so far $385,000 had been used as grants for this.