No pay rise for specials

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT has announced that 1109 members of the Police Special Constabulary will be paid overtime amounting to more than $300,000.

The announcement was made yesterday after confirming that there would not be any pay increments for them.

Defence Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola made the announcement in Parliament yesterday after a question by Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) parliamentarian Ratu Sela Nanovo.

Ratu Sela asked Ratu Inoke to clarify whether there would be an increment in the salaries of the special constables.

Ratu Inoke said the increase in special constabulary pay usually coincided with the increase in salaries for civil servants.

"There is no increase for the pay for special constables," he said.

Ratu Inoke said the special constables were recently paid $352,626.06 in overtime payment.

"The special constabulary was inherited from the British system of policing in the aim of providing officers support for the regular force during national crisis, national events and during Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)."

He said the special constables had a career path in the Fiji Police Force.

"Special constables are recruited and trained at divisional level. As they prove themselves they can progress to become a regular officer."

Last night, representative of the Police Special Constables Tevita Ralulu said he was very disappointed with the minister's comments that the Police special constables would not get a pay rise.

Mr Ralulu questioned why special constables were denied pay increment when the job they did was same as that of the regular officers.

"We (SC) will wait for the Prime Minister to return and we will go and see him. It's not good that these constables are not rewarded for their hard work," he said.

Mr Ralulu said the Police Act needed to be reviewed to factor in the work that the special constables did that was very similar to the regular police officers.