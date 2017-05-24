Fiji Time: 5:11 PM on Wednesday 24 May

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

Sometime in the mid 1980s my brother and a friend went to the Valelevu clinic on a Monday to get a sick sheet. I was on a day off, so I accompanied them.

We had been drinking on the Sunday and finished in the wee hours of Monday.

At the clinic they changed names.

The doctor immediately knew they were up to something.

He asked the friend, "Yes, what's wrong?

Friend: "I have a very bad headache and vomiting."

Doc: "What did you eat last night?"

Friend: "We had fish."

When it was my brother's turn he told the doctor that he had body pains.

The doctor asked what he had eaten and he said fish.

He told the nurse to prepare two injections.

They wanted to protest, but the nurse had walked in. They both got injections.

When they had gone into the surgery they walked properly, when they came out they were in pain and hung on to each other.

I asked them what happened and they said they got injections.

I said good luck, that's for lying.








