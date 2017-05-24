Fiji Time: 5:13 PM on Wednesday 24 May

Minister withdraws comment

Nasik Swami
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

ASSISTANT Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Vijay Nath had to withdraw comments he made in Parliament against lawyers in the country on Monday.

Contributing to a discussion on a motion, Mr Nath said "some lawyers in the country are liars".

On the resumption of the House yesterday, Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) MP Niko Nawaikula, on a point of order, requested Mr Nath to withdraw his comments because it was not true.

Following the point of order, Mr Nath was asked by the Speaker to withdraw the comments.

The assistant minister withdrew the comments.

Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum described as incorrect comments made by National Federation Party (NFP) MP Parmod Chand on the Compulsory Third Party levy of 20 per cent charged to insurance companies.

Mr Chand in Parliament on Monday said insurance companies had prior knowledge of the levy — announced in 2011 — and increased their premiums so that the cost would be covered by customers.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the statement by Mr Chand was misleading and incorrect.

The Speaker requested Mr Chand to withdraw his comments.

Mr Chand withdrew his comments and said he would come back to Parliament with his explanation on his initial comments.








