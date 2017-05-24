Fiji Time: 5:11 PM on Wednesday 24 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Aftercare fund Bill

Nasik Swami
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

POLICE officers and prison wardens who have gone offshore for peacekeeping duties and other international services, will now qualify for funds under the Fiji Servicemen's Aftercare Fund.

This after the Parliament unanimously passed the Fiji Servicemen's Aftercare Amendment Bill 2017 yesterday.

In tabling the Bill, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said at the moment the definition of the serviceperson who would qualify for funds under the Fiji Servicemen's Aftercare Fund Act 1944 was limited.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the previous act only enabled Fiji Police Force and Fiji Correction Services officials who had served on peacekeeping duties through the RFMF be entitled for the funds.

He said there had been situations where police officers and prison wardens had gone offshore to provide international peacekeeping duties and other international services, but as they did not serve with the RFMF, they were not entitled to the aftercare funds.

He said the amendment, which was a minor one sought to change the definition of the serviceperson whereby even if police officers and prison wardens serve overseas without having served in the RFMF, they would still qualify for the aftercare funds.

He told Parliament the previous process was discriminatory and unfortunate, as some of the servicemen have passed away, but now their spouses and dependents would be entitled to the aftercare funds.

The changes would come into effect on August 1, 2017.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65560.6366
JPY 54.861251.8612
GBP 0.37300.3650
EUR 0.43390.4219
NZD 0.69890.6659
AUD 0.65210.6271
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man wants house back
  2. Pillar of strength
  3. Minister withdraws comment
  4. Mystery chests, villagers warned
  5. Henry's debt to mum
  6. 500-acre land offer
  7. Tui Nadi title dispute
  8. Minister flays MP's claims
  9. No pay rise for specials
  10. Complementary readership

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  6. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  7. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  8. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  9. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)