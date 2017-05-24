Aftercare fund Bill

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Acting PM and A-G Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum outside Parliament yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

POLICE officers and prison wardens who have gone offshore for peacekeeping duties and other international services, will now qualify for funds under the Fiji Servicemen's Aftercare Fund.

This after the Parliament unanimously passed the Fiji Servicemen's Aftercare Amendment Bill 2017 yesterday.

In tabling the Bill, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said at the moment the definition of the serviceperson who would qualify for funds under the Fiji Servicemen's Aftercare Fund Act 1944 was limited.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the previous act only enabled Fiji Police Force and Fiji Correction Services officials who had served on peacekeeping duties through the RFMF be entitled for the funds.

He said there had been situations where police officers and prison wardens had gone offshore to provide international peacekeeping duties and other international services, but as they did not serve with the RFMF, they were not entitled to the aftercare funds.

He said the amendment, which was a minor one sought to change the definition of the serviceperson whereby even if police officers and prison wardens serve overseas without having served in the RFMF, they would still qualify for the aftercare funds.

He told Parliament the previous process was discriminatory and unfortunate, as some of the servicemen have passed away, but now their spouses and dependents would be entitled to the aftercare funds.

The changes would come into effect on August 1, 2017.