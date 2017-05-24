/ Front page / News

FIJI Airways is a limited liability company and makes its own procurement decisions.

This was told to Parliament yesterday by Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum after a question by National Federation Party (NFP) parliamentarian, Parmod Chand, on why passengers on Fiji Airways flights were denied complementary readership of The Fiji Times.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said pornography was the only reading material prohibited onboard Fiji Airways flights.

"The reality is this — nobody is prohibited from bringing any reading material unless it is pornography on to the plane," he said.

They can bring any reading material. But the decision to have whichever products on their plane is a decision made by Fiji Airways."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said other airlines do not give all newspapers onboard for complementary readership.

National Federation Party (NFP) leader, Professor Biman Prasad told Mr Sayed-Khaiyum that both newspapers should be given inflight as it was discriminatory to give only one.

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) MP, Niko Nawaikula, claimed in Parliament that: "Fiji Airways executives said that the directive came from above".

The A-G called on Mr Nawaikula to provide evidence of what he said. Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said it was not the Government's decision to only provide the Fiji Sun onboard Fiji Airways flights.

He said tourists coming into the country could make their own choices of which newspaper they want to buy and read.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum also informed Parliament that airline company, Air New Zealand only provided New Zealand Herald inflight as complementary readership.