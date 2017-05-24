Today's Order Paper

/ Front page / News

Oral Questions

* Hon Dr Brij Lal to ask the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service and Communications — Can the minister brief this House on Fiji's stand in climate finance readiness;

* Hon Ro Kiniviliame Kiliraki to ask the Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport — Can the minister advise the House on the progress of the waste management system project of which $4.2 million was allocated in the 2016-2017 budget;

* Hon Howard Politini to ask the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations — Can the minister inform this House on what employment grievances or complaints can be lodged in the Mediation Services by a worker;

* Hon Ro Teimumu Kepa to ask the Minister for Defence and National Security — Can the minister advice this House how are our returning peacekeepers professionally assessed for psychological trauma.

* Hon Balmindar Singh to ask the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts — the ministry recently launched the National Green Olympiad Competition for Primary School Students — Can the minister provide details of this launch and its importance to the students;

* Hon Ratu Sela Nanovo to ask the Minister for Local Government,Housing and Environment, Infrastructure and Transport — Can the minister update the House on the status of rural roads and jetties upgrading;

* Hon Jilila Kumar to ask the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts — Can the minister provide details on the museum open days organised by the Fiji Museum every month and its importance; and

* Hon Salote Radrodro to ask the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service and Communications — One of the objectives of the Civil Service Reforms is to recruit and retain qualified staff — Can the minister advise the House as to what incentives are in place to be able to make the civil service attractive and compatible with the private sector;

Written Questions

* Hon Ratu Sela Nanovo to ask the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations — Can the minister provide the House with the following:-

(a) The total number of OHS complaint

cases received by the Ministry for the

past 5 years;

(b) The number of cases closed; and

(c) The number of cases still pending.

Schedule 2 — Motions for debate

* Hon Acting Prime Minister to move — "That Parliament approves that Fiji signs and ratifies the Multilateral Convention to Implement Trade Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting with reservation under Article 4(3)(e)."

* Hon Ashneel Sudhakar to move — "That Parliament debates the report of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on the Audits of Government Commercial Companies and Commercial Statutory Authorities 2009-2013 - Volume one which was tabled on 28 September 2016."

* Hon Lorna Eden to move — "That Parliament debates the report of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on the Ministry of Finance's 2013 Annual Report as well as the Independent Audit Repot of the whole of Government financial statements and appropriation statements of the Republic of the Fiji Islands for the year ended 31st December, 2013 which was tabled on 28 September 2016."