/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks, left, greets Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the opening of the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany. Picture: gazette.com

AS the incoming president of COP 23, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama intends to work with Morocco to design the process for the Facilitative Dialogue of 2018 in Poland.

Mr Bainimarama also intends to work with Poland to ensure its success.

Mr Bainimarama said this while opening the 8th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany, this week.

He was also expected to hold a series of bilateral events with the German Chancellor yesterday.