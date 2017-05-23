Fiji Time: 7:46 PM on Tuesday 23 May

Trial for ex-FNU vice chancellor set for 2018

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Update: 6:53PM THE trial date for the former vice-chancellor of the Fiji national University (FNU) has been set for next year by the High Court in Suva.

Ganesh Chand who is facing corruption charges appeared before Justice Riyaz Humza today and was represented by Suva lawyer Devanesh Sharma.

Justice Humza  confirmed that the trial would be heard from July 16 -27 next year.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) had charged Mr Chand in 2015 for one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Mr Chand, while being employed in the public service as the Vice Chancellor of FNU, in abuse of the authority of his office, did an arbitrary act for the purpose of gain.

Joseph Work appeared for prosecution.

The matter has been adjourned to June 28 this year for mention.








