St Josephs field 21-member swim team

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Update: 6:42PM SUVA-based Saint Josephs? Secondary School manager Diana Daurewa says they are optimistic of their chances in winning and vows that their swimmers will be out to do their best in the upcoming swimming competition.

Daurewa said they had been putting together a strong team of swimmers who were also members of swimming clubs in Suva.

"We started very late with our preparations but the girls have been training from the last school term with their respective clubs," Daurewa said.

She said it was challenging for them because they had to look for venues to train their swimmers due to the maintenance work that had to be done in their school pool.

SJSS will be fielding a 21-member team for the two-day Fiji Schools Swimming Finals set to take place this weekend.








