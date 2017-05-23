Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Tuesday 23 May

FRA defends contractors

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Update: 6:38PM FIJI Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson says the authority has recently compared the service levels undertaken by its maintenance contractors to those previously undertaken by the former Public Works Department.

"In many cases, the current maintenance contractors are providing a higher level of service than the PWD undertook," Mr Hutchinson said. 

"Where there were shortfalls, the FRA has reviewed these service levels and adjusted them where necessary. 

"The feedback received from the respective Divisional Commissioners in response to this proactive response by the FRA has been very positive."

Mr Hutchinson was responding to earlier statements made by Bua chiefs during their provincial council meeting where they questioned the lack of FRA depots throughout the province. 

Chiefs also said there were local contractors that could undertake FRA's work better.








