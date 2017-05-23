Northern Europe pearl buyers visit Savusavu

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:36PM A GROUP of pearl buyers from Northern Europe recently gathered in Savusavu on Vanua Levu to experience the story behind the production of the world renowned J Hunter Pearl Fiji's pearl products.

The group was hosted by the company owner, Justin Hunter, in Savusavu.

In an interview, Mr Hunter said international recognition of the pearl brand would not only benefit the company but other pearl producers and the tourism industry as a whole.

He said pearls produced in Savusavu were sold to selected partners in the Northern European market.

Maya Sulger Gold & Platin AG representatives from Switzerland Manuela Jharstorfer and Andreas Hoerschelman said something that made the company's products different from the rest of the pearls sold internationally was the colours of the pearls.

"As jewellers, we know the Fiji colours which are peculiar and stands out from the rest of the pearls, even the Tahitian ones because you can tell them apart," Mr Jharstorfer said.