Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Tuesday 23 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Northern Europe pearl buyers visit Savusavu

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Update: 6:36PM A GROUP of pearl buyers from Northern Europe recently gathered in Savusavu on Vanua Levu to experience the story behind the production of the world renowned J Hunter Pearl Fiji's pearl products.

The group was hosted by the company owner, Justin Hunter, in Savusavu. 

In an interview, Mr Hunter said international recognition of the pearl brand would not only benefit the company but other pearl producers and the tourism industry as a whole. 

He said pearls produced in Savusavu were sold to selected partners in the Northern European market. 

Maya Sulger Gold & Platin AG representatives from Switzerland Manuela Jharstorfer and Andreas Hoerschelman said something that made the company's products different from the rest of the pearls sold internationally was the colours of the pearls. 

"As jewellers, we know the Fiji colours which are peculiar and stands out from the rest of the pearls, even the Tahitian ones because you can tell them apart," Mr Jharstorfer said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65480.6358
JPY 54.612351.6123
GBP 0.37200.3640
EUR 0.43160.4196
NZD 0.70020.6672
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Debate over article
  2. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys
  3. Students forced to walk home
  4. World urged to unite if US leaves
  5. Sevens best
  6. Interpol query
  7. Kubuabola: Force has manpower to combat riots
  8. Man, 70, hit by car at crossing
  9. Bail for youth on defilement charge
  10. Climate action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  6. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  7. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  8. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  9. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)