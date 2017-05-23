Fiji Time: 7:46 PM on Tuesday 23 May

MOU focuses on Fiji's towns and cities

VISHAAL KUMAR
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Update: 6:32PM A MEMORANDUM of Understanding that focuses on building capacity for our towns and cities was signed today between the Fijian Government and the Commonwealth Local Government Forum (CLGF) Pacific in Suva.

Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar said he hoped the  challenges of urbanisation, improved service delivery capacity and current resource constraints were effectively addressed through the new partnership forged between the ministry and the CLGF.

"This partnership will also support effective coordination of service delivery, richly enhancing the quality of services and benefits provided to Fijians in our towns and cities," Mr Kumar said.

CLGF director Karibaiti Taoaba said the signing of the MOU would be one big step for the CLGF and they would be  working together with the ministry  to strengthen the partnership. 

CLGF works with national and local government and other stakeholders in the Pacific region to strengthen local democracy, institutions and service delivery capacity. 

The CLGF Pacific Office is based in Suva and has partnered with the UN Women in implementing activities in its Markets for Change Project in Fiji focusing on 10 councils in the country. 








