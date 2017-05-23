Weather watch: Flood alert for low lying areas

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Debri block the bridge at Qelekuro Village after the heavy rains brought flood waters in Tailevu North. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 4:56PM A FLOOD alert remains in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to major rivers for eastern Vanua Levu and Taveuni.

A special weather bulletin issued by the Fiji Meteorological Service in Nadi at 3:30pm today stated heavy rain warning remains in force for the eastern parts of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group.

A shallow low pressure system lies slow moving over southern Koro sea.

It is expected to move over the southern parts of Fiji and exit the southern Lau waters tonight.

Associated active trough of low pressure with rain and strong winds continue to affect Fiji.

It is expected to affect the group till tomorrow.

The high tide is at 4.20pm and expected to record a height of 1.77m; and the low tide will be at 10.28pm (0.47m).

The next special weather bulletin for flood will be issued at or around 6.30pm.