Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Tuesday 23 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PIDF, UniFiji enter into academic cooperation agreement

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Update: 4:35PM THE University of Fiji (UniFiji) and the Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF) entered into an academic cooperation agreement by signing of a Memorandum of Understanding last week at the Saweni Campus.

PIDF deputy Secretary General Peni Lomaloma said the MoU enabled both institutions to work as partners on matters of mutual interest such as projects, lectures, symposia, conferences and workshops, especially related to climate change, renewable energy, environmental and sustainable development.

"It empowers PIDF and UniFiji to consider common responses to local, regional and global calls for proposals and papers on various issues affecting us in the Pacific," Mr Lomaloma said.

Meanwhile, an initial action of the MOU was a COP23 awareness seminar session on Ocean and Climate organised by the Department of Science, School of Science and Technology (SoST), UniFiji in collaboration with PIDF held at the UniFiji Saweni Campus on May 19.

PIDF was represented by team leader Policy Research and Evaluation Viliame Kasanawaqa and team leader Member Capacity Arpana Pratap who both delivered presentations at the seminar.

The session attended by UniFiji students, staff, media and members of the public are continued efforts to support Fiji's Presidency of COP 23 and co-Presidency of UN Ocean Conference and raising public awareness on the link between sustainable ocean management and climate change.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65480.6358
JPY 54.612351.6123
GBP 0.37200.3640
EUR 0.43160.4196
NZD 0.70020.6672
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Debate over article
  2. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys
  3. Students forced to walk home
  4. World urged to unite if US leaves
  5. Sevens best
  6. Interpol query
  7. Kubuabola: Force has manpower to combat riots
  8. Man, 70, hit by car at crossing
  9. Bail for youth on defilement charge
  10. Climate action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  6. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  7. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  8. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  9. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)