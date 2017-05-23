PIDF, UniFiji enter into academic cooperation agreement

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:35PM THE University of Fiji (UniFiji) and the Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF) entered into an academic cooperation agreement by signing of a Memorandum of Understanding last week at the Saweni Campus.

PIDF deputy Secretary General Peni Lomaloma said the MoU enabled both institutions to work as partners on matters of mutual interest such as projects, lectures, symposia, conferences and workshops, especially related to climate change, renewable energy, environmental and sustainable development.

"It empowers PIDF and UniFiji to consider common responses to local, regional and global calls for proposals and papers on various issues affecting us in the Pacific," Mr Lomaloma said.

Meanwhile, an initial action of the MOU was a COP23 awareness seminar session on Ocean and Climate organised by the Department of Science, School of Science and Technology (SoST), UniFiji in collaboration with PIDF held at the UniFiji Saweni Campus on May 19.

PIDF was represented by team leader Policy Research and Evaluation Viliame Kasanawaqa and team leader Member Capacity Arpana Pratap who both delivered presentations at the seminar.

The session attended by UniFiji students, staff, media and members of the public are continued efforts to support Fiji's Presidency of COP 23 and co-Presidency of UN Ocean Conference and raising public awareness on the link between sustainable ocean management and climate change.