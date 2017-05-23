FRA urge customers to use toll free line

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:30PM FIJI Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson is calling on members of the public to use FRA's toll free line if they needed to raise any concerns regarding their service.

In a statement, Mr Hutchinson acknowledged that Fijians were increasingly "tech savvy" and phones and internet were increasingly the preferred form of communication.

"Our toll free line is 5720 and the callers are not charged for contacting us when using this line," Mr Hutchinson said.

He also advised customers to visit their branch offices if there were other issues or other forms of assistance needed.

"You can always visit one of our branch offices or by all means call us first for advice so you don't need to waste your trip.

"Alternatively, customers are encouraged to log their concerns on our website www.fijiroads.org."