SJSS swim captain confident to lead team

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Update: 4:27PM SEVENTEEN-year-old Saint Joseph?s Secondary School (SJSS) swim team captain Sylvia Nasario looks forward to leading her team against top swimmers from schools around Fiji.

The SJSS seventh former said she took up swimming ever since she was in Grade Six at Saint Annes' Primary School.

She is currently involved with the Suva-based FINA's race club, which is coached by Viliame Takayawa.

With eight years of swimming experience, she has taken on the responsibility with relative ease and is looking forward to representing her school in the upcoming Fiji Schools Swimming Finals this weekend.








