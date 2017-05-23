Manufacturer wins prestigious categories

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:39PM PURE Fiji has won two prestigious categories at the Best in Beauty Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

The company is the only cosmetic manufacturing company in the South Pacific and passionately advocates premium natural products while respecting the Fijian people, culture and environment.

A statement by the natural bath and body products manufacturer said the awards represented the Best in Beauty for New Zealand.

"Bauer Media's Beauty editors shortlist their must-have products and then it is down to the readers to vote for their favourite product," it stated.

The winning categories are Winning Product: Best Lotion by Pure Fiji; and Winning Body Treatment: Sugar Glow by Pure Fiji.

Pure Fiji has also won the following awards for 2017:

- 2017 DAYSPA Magazine's Professional's Choice Awards

- Best Body Lotion - Hydrating Body Lotion - Guava

- Best Scrub - Coconut Sugar Scrub- Noni.