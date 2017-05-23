Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Tuesday 23 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Manufacturer wins prestigious categories

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Update: 2:39PM PURE Fiji has won two prestigious categories at the Best in Beauty Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

The company is the only cosmetic manufacturing company in the South Pacific and passionately advocates premium natural products while respecting the Fijian people, culture and environment.

A statement by the natural bath and body products manufacturer said the awards represented the Best in Beauty for New Zealand.

"Bauer Media's Beauty editors shortlist their must-have products and then it is down to the readers to vote for their favourite product," it stated.

The winning categories are Winning Product: Best Lotion by Pure Fiji; and Winning Body Treatment: Sugar Glow by Pure Fiji.

Pure Fiji has also won the following awards for 2017:

- 2017 DAYSPA Magazine's Professional's Choice Awards

- Best Body Lotion - Hydrating Body Lotion - Guava

- Best Scrub - Coconut Sugar Scrub- Noni.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65480.6358
JPY 54.612351.6123
GBP 0.37200.3640
EUR 0.43160.4196
NZD 0.70020.6672
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Debate over article
  2. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys
  3. Students forced to walk home
  4. World urged to unite if US leaves
  5. Sevens best
  6. Interpol query
  7. Kubuabola: Force has manpower to combat riots
  8. Man, 70, hit by car at crossing
  9. Bail for youth on defilement charge
  10. Climate action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  6. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  7. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  8. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  9. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)