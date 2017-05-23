Fiji Time: 7:46 PM on Tuesday 23 May

Northern farmers plan march

LUISA QIOLEVU
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Update: 2:21PM THE National Farmers Union members in the North will be organising a march through Labasa Town on Friday morning.

National Farmers Union president Surendra Lal said they expected around 8000 farmers from around the Northern Division to gather at their office for the march scheduled to begin at around 10am.

Mr Lal said the march would enable farmers to get together and voice their plight.

"We are encouraging all farmers to come in and support each other as this is another way we can get to sign up for our petition," he said.

 








