Weather watch: Heavy rain alert cancelled

Update: 2:14PM THE heavy rain alert previously in force for eastern parts of Viti Levu and the rest of Fiji is now cancelled.

This was confirmed in a special weather bulletin issued by the Fiji Meteorological Service in Nadi at 1pm today.

However, it stated that the warning remains in force for the eastern parts of Vanua levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group.

A shallow low pressure system lies slow moving over southern Koro sea.

It is expected to move over the southern parts of Fiji and exit the southern Lau waters tonight.

Associated active trough of low pressure with rain and strong winds continues to affect Fiji.

It is expected to affect the group till tomorrow.

For eastern parts of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and Lau group: periods of rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms; rain easing from tonight; and localised heavy rain may lead to flooding in low lying areas.

Rainfall in the last 24 hours (midday yesterday to midday today):

* Ono-i-Lau stations - 120.0mm;

* Lakeba stations - 76.0mm;

* Dreketilelea - 68.5mm.

A flood alerts remains in force for parts of Fiji.

For more information of flooding, refer to http://www.met.gov.fj/aifs_prods/20016.txt

The next special weather bulletin on heavy rain will be issued around 4pm today.