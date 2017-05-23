Suva Rugby Union plans for own ground

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:56PM THE Suva Rugby Union is hoping to have its own international standard rugby grounds to cater for high level rugby competitions.

Secretary Paula Raqeukai said this was part of their long term plan and were also working on having their own "rugby house" to admin and manage the fast growing socio-economic investment.

"We aimed to foster our relationship with other international rugby union association to promote its rugby players for contract basis and source of employment," Raqeukai said.

"We will need to review our overall long-term strategic business plan and goals for the next 5-20 years to meet the anticipated demand of rugby in the city that will be of great advantages."

He said this would include both short and long-term benefits such as improve grassroots rugby for women in Suva.

"For economic and social benefits, we need high prospective of rugby sponsorships/partnerships. Promotes healthy living for women and men to take part in the sport."