Deuba rape, murder case: Judge to sum up tomorrow

Update: 1:28PM JUSTICE Salesi Temo of the High Court in Suva will sum up the case of alleged murderer and rapist Josua Colanaudolu tomorrow afternoon.

Mr Colanaudolu is charged with four counts of abduction, six counts of rape, one count of murder and one count of indecently annoying a female.

He is alleged to have raped four girls, including a 14-year-old girl whose lifeless body was found by the beachside at Deuba on the morning of March 14 last year.

This morning, Legal Aid lawyer Michael Fesaitu representing Mr Colanaudolu made his closing submissions to the three assessors of the trial.

Mr Fesaitu said Mr Colanaudolu was drunk and sleeping at his home on the night of when the alleged incident took place between March 13 and March 14 last year.

He said prosecution did not call any witnesses to dispute the fact that Mr Colanaudolu was working the night before the alleged rape and murder of the young girl happened and had been drinking alcohol the whole day on March 13 last year.

Mr Fesaitu said Mr Colanaudolu was weak and sleep deprived and was sleeping at home the entire night.

During his closing submission, DPP lawyer Lee Burney told the assessors that Mr Colanaudolu lied to the assessors and to the court.

Mr Burney said Mr Colanaudolu had confessed to the Police during his caution interview that he had raped and murdered the 14-year-old girl.

He told the assessors that they could rely on that confession and may also want to ask the question "is it a true confession?"

"Perhaps! Well if it isn't a true confession, why did he confess it? Who would confess to murdering and raping a child?"

Justice Temo will sum up the case tomorrow.