Fiji, Vanuatu universities sign MOU

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Acting principal of the Vanuatu Institute of Technology (VIT) Jack Takalo (left) and Fiji National University vice-chancellor Professor Nigel Healey sign the MOU at Nasinu campus today. Picture: RAMA

Update: 1:17PM A MEMORANDUM of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Fiji National University (FNU) and the Vanuatu Institute of Technology (VIT) earlier today in Nasinu.

The MOU is set to bolster the relationship between the universities in order for them to work together and provide quality education to the respective students.

VIT principal Jack Graham said Vanuatu valued the contributions made in the past and in future would continue to vindicate the efforts made by the university to the development of their human resources.

He said FNU had stood as a beacon of timeless learning for many Vanuatu citizens.

FNU vice-chancellor Professor Nigel Healey said FNU was looking forward to be working with VIT.