Vanuatu structure at Laucala Campus

+ Enlarge this image Vanuatu student George Koran, Emmanuel Blessing - the Charge' d'Affairre's of the Vanuatu High Commission, Professor Derrick Armstrong and Professor Jito Vanualailai standing beside the new tamtam. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:09PM A NI-VANUATU musical instrument, normally played by high ranking men in the Melanesian country, now has pride of place at the University of the South Pacific.

The Tamtam drum, which is said to hold spirits, some good, some bad, stands in front of the Research Office of the Laucala Campus of USP, a statement from the university says.

The structure was unveiled last week in a ceremony officiated by USP staff, students of Vanuatu and staff from the Vanuatu High Commission.

Professor Derrick Armstrong of USP said he was deeply honoured by the work of the carvers and their "contribution to this place of learning".

"This is the hub of the organisation of research across the entire university and 12-member States of USP, so we have the honour of having this tamtam and we do value it very much," Prof Armstrong said in a statement from the USP.

Emmanuel Blessing, Charge' d'Affairre's at the Vanuatu High Commission in Suva, said the tamtam was usually put up at meeting places, where communities gather to discuss issues and solve problems.

"The tamtam gives the research office a very special feature and it is a significant landmark which symbolises the culture of one of our very own member countries of the Pacific, which is Vanuatu. It is a real privilege to host the continuity of the tamtam culture here," Professor Jito Vanualailai of the Research Office said.