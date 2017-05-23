Fiji Time: 7:46 PM on Tuesday 23 May

QVS plans more sporting participation for students

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Update: 1:05PM QUEEN Victoria School principal Savenaca Banuve says their students will be participating in more Fiji Secondary Schools sporting competitions.

The Northland Tailevu, Matavatucou-based all boys school have been renowned as one of the main rugby power house of the Fiji Secondary Schools Deans rugby competition.

They will be trying out to show their prominence in other sports as they have done in rugby.

He said this would the first of their many steps in developing and diversifying their students' sporting participation.

"We will be competing firstly in the upcoming Fiji Schools Swimming Finals and Cricket. Soccer is also in the plan but we will try to involve our students in as many Fiji Secondary Schools sporting competitions apart from the Deans and the Coca Cola games," Banuve said.

He said this was also part of their holistic development approach for their students.

"Not everybody can run fast and play rugby so this is a way for us to give our students a chance to explore their potential in other sports."

Banuve said more sports would be brought on board as they progressed.

QVS will be fielding an eight men team for the upcoming swimming finals.








