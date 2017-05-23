Bushmaster APCs to be based at Black Rock

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:01PM THE Bushmaster Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) acquired by Fiji this year will be based in Nadi, says Minister for National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola.

Ratu Inoke was responding to a question by Opposition MP Viliame Gavoka who strongly disagreed with the idea of having those tanks deployed to Nadi.

"Nadi is a gateway for tourism, it is a tourism belt, we do not want tourists to be beaming back photographs of tanks in Nadi when we are trying to project a peaceful friendly Fiji," Mr Gavoka said.

Ratu Inoke said the tanks would be based in Nadi but at the Black Rock, far from the airport and Nadi Town.

He said those tanks would be used for training purpose, for pre-diplomat training and also for High Availability Disaster Recovery (HADR).

"There are three APCs. Right now, they are up at QEB but soon, they will be...I have been told that they will be based at the Black Rock Training Centre in Nadi, very far from where the tourists normal visit," Ratu Inoke said.