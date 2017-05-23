Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Tuesday 23 May

Weather watch: Roads affected by rain

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Update: 12:38PM SIX roads in Rakiraki are currently under flood waters or about to be, according to the morning report on the situation of Fiji Roads Authority assets by the current rainy weather facing the country.

In its second situation report of the day, the FRA said the effects of an active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain slowly moving over Fiji was already having some effect in the West and eastern parts of Viti Levu.

The report lists the flooding in Rakiraki, Korovou, Rewa, Naqali, Taunovo and Suva.

"Please remain vigilant, tune into the local radio and listen to the advice of emergency services," the FRA stated.

Call the FRA on 5720 to report on roads/bridges affected by the weather or to get updates on the conditions of infrastructure near your location.








