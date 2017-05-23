Weather watch: Police issue weather advisory

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:23PM THE FIJI Police Force has issued an advisory to urge members of the public to take heed of weather warnings in light of current conditions.

On its 10am update, the Fiji Meteorological Office issued a heavy rain warning for the eastern parts of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu as well as for Taveuni, nearby smaller islands, Lau and the Lomaiviti Group.

An alert for heavy rain is in force for the rest of the country.

"Of particular concern is the safety of our children as they are fond of playing in the rain and have at times been seen swimming in flooded areas despite repeated warnings," ACP Rusiate Tudravu said.

"Parents and guardians must be more vigilant and be aware of the whereabouts of their children."

The Police Force said motorists must be cautious given that slippery road conditions during the rain weather increases the likelihood of accidents if people aren't being safe.

The weather office said the current raining weather is caused by a shallow low pressure system which lies slow moving just southwest of Viti Levu.

"It is expected to move over the southern parts of Fiji and exit the southern Lau waters tonight."