900 swimmers to participate in school finals

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:55AM A TOTAL of 900 swimmers from 47 schools around Fiji will be participating in the upcoming Fiji Schools Swimming Finals this weekend.

The competition is expected to be held on May 26 (Friday) and May 27 (Saturday) at the Damordar Aquatic Centre in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Fiji Schools Swimming Association president Patrick Bower said students' participation is high in terms of competing and competing in the Finals.

"About 30 students from Suva Christian High School, International School Suva and Nadi and Yat Sen Secondary School will be serving as volunteers," Bower said.

He added they would be expecting a tough competition especially from defending Women's champions, Nadi-based school Swami Vivekananda College (SVC).

SVC won the women's division with 30 gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medals, but finished runners up in the men's division with 24 gold, eight silver and six bronze medals.