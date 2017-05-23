Fiji Time: 7:46 PM on Tuesday 23 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

900 swimmers to participate in school finals

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Update: 11:55AM A TOTAL of 900 swimmers from 47 schools around Fiji will be participating in the upcoming Fiji Schools Swimming Finals this weekend.

The competition is expected to be held on May 26 (Friday) and May 27 (Saturday) at the Damordar Aquatic Centre in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Fiji Schools Swimming Association president Patrick Bower said students' participation is high in terms of competing and competing in the Finals.

"About 30 students from Suva Christian High School, International School Suva and Nadi and Yat Sen Secondary School will be serving as volunteers," Bower said.

He added they would be expecting a tough competition especially from defending Women's champions, Nadi-based school Swami Vivekananda College (SVC).

SVC won the women's division with 30 gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medals, but finished runners up in the men's division with 24 gold, eight silver and six bronze medals.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65480.6358
JPY 54.612351.6123
GBP 0.37200.3640
EUR 0.43160.4196
NZD 0.70020.6672
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Debate over article
  2. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys
  3. Students forced to walk home
  4. World urged to unite if US leaves
  5. Sevens best
  6. Interpol query
  7. Kubuabola: Force has manpower to combat riots
  8. Man, 70, hit by car at crossing
  9. Bail for youth on defilement charge
  10. Climate action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  6. $5b in debt Wednesday (17 May)
  7. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  8. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  9. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)