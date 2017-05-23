Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys

/ Front page / News

Update: 10:53AM MEMBERS of the Toorak Blues Rugby Club are distraught over the loss of their newly-sponsored jerseys in a taxi last Saturday.

Toorak Blues head manager Nima Waqalevu said the incident happened on Saturday when they were on their way to the Suva Rugby Union Koroturaga club competition.

"It was a new set of jerseys sponsored by Remington. The two players that were responsible for it forgot to take out the jerseys when they got off the taxi," Waqalevu said.

He pleaded with the driver of the taxi if he could do the right thing and return the jerseys.

"All we ask is for the jerseys to be returned, it's for the youths here in Toorak who have worked so hard to get it sponsored. It would really affect them because they won't have any jerseys to wear come this Saturday.

"The loss of the jersey has really left us in a state of uncertainty because it also affects our training, psychologically.

"It may seem like a small matter, but it's very important for our youths to be participating in these sort of competitions. Because it helps us keep them from getting involved in criminal activities by keeping them occupied in sports."

He added if the taxi driver or anyone had any knowledge of the whereabouts of the jerseys to contact him on 7825845.