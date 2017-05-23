Weather watch: Flood alert in force

/ Front page / News

Update: 10:44AM A FLOOD alert remains in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to Waimanu station and downstream of Waimanu river, and all low lying areas and small streams adjacent to major rivers for Eastern Viti Levu, Kadavu, Eastern Vanua Levu and Taveuni.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services, a national weather bulletin issued at 5:30am this morning stated heavy rain alert remained in force for the rest of Fiji.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Kadavu, eastern parts of Viti Levu, eastern parts of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

Also a strong wind warning remains in force for land areas of southern Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and Lau group, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

For more information, visit: www.met.gov.fj/aifs_prods/20016.txt