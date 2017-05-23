Fiji Time: 7:46 PM on Tuesday 23 May

Significant growth in swimming interest

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Update: 10:35AM SEALS Swimming Club head coach Nina Naivalu says the level of participation for swimming has grown significantly over the past couple of years.

He said parents and children were beginning to realise the benefits of swimming and knowing how to swim.

"It's overwhelming to see that the number of kids' interest in swimming has increased. The interest has really gone up," Naivalu said.

In addition, she said schools like Suva Grammar School had really turned up the ante in terms of levels of participation of their students.

"Before, there were only seven students interested in swimming but now we have around 20 to 30 swimmers in their swimming team."

She said it was a non-contact sport and additional to that, swimming had a positive impact on the body.

"So that is one thing that the parents have seen. And you know most of the kids love swimming and to stop them from coming swimming is a dangerous issue."

Also, she added that swimming complimented other sports because it helped in the flexibility of the body.

Naivalu also stressed the importance for children and parents alike to learn and know how to swim.

The competition is set for two days on May 26 (Friday) and May 27 (Saturday).








