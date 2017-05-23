Chiefs told to buy lots

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image From left, Roko Tui Bua Aisake Sivo, Bua Council chairman Alipate Radrodro and DPO North Alipate Bolalevu during the council meeting in Nabouwalu. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

CHIEFS of the nine districts in the Bua Province have been told to prioritise their fundraising towards the purchase of their lots within the newly proposed Nabouwalu Town.

Addressing chiefs last week, Department of Town and Country Planning engineer Ishra Ali said the lots would be ready for investors by November 21, 2018.

Mr Ali said in March this year a contracted company completed an environmental impact assessment at the proposed site, which has been submitted to the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP).

"On the 20th of March we had advertised for the work program of the engineering consultant and we advertised for the consultant to take on the design of the town centre's engineering plan, which has been completed," he said.

"We had a team in Nabouwalu town recently to carry out the geotechnical assessment report of the site and we are in the phase of submitting the report to DTCP for the design phase, which will begin once the Geotech report has been finalised.

"This will be used as a baseline to determine the engineering properties of the road infrastructure and the pavement of the new town and we are allocating 50 days for the design to be completed."

Mr Ali said the engineering plans were yet to be approved as they awaited the completion of the phases, adding that once completed they could then progress with the tender documentation for contractors to begin construction works.

Chiefs at the meeting were advised that the sale of the lots would be done on a first come, first served basis.

Chairman of the Bua Provincial Council Alipate Radrodro called on chiefs in the province to prepare themselves for the purchase of lots.

Mr Radrodro revealed the council intended to purchase three lots while each districts planned to purchase a lot each in the newly-proposed town.